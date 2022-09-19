Amtrak extends suspension of 2 trains between Pontiac & Chicago

(WXYZ) — Amtrak has extended the suspension of two trains that run between metro Detroit and Chicago.

According to Amtrak, wolverine Trains 350 and 355 will be suspended through Oct. 24 due to a lack of manpower and available train equipment.

Originally, the suspension was set to last from Aug. 29 through Sept. 16, but the company extended it.

The trains normally operate between Chicago and Pontiac and will have no alternate transportation provided.

According to Amtrak, Trains 351, 352, 353 and 354 will operate normally between the two cities.

Also, Blue Water Trains 364 and 365 will operate normally and also serve Wolverine stations in Southwest Michigan. The Blue Water trains run between Port Huron and Chicago.

Amtrak said those with questions can call or text 800-USA-RAIL (800-872-7245) and that updated schedules are on their website.