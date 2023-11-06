'Amtrak Joe' Biden is off to Delaware to give out $16 billion for passenger rail projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promoting new cash for Amtrak. Biden is off to Bear, Delaware, on Monday to announce more than $16 billion in new funding that will go toward 25 passenger rail projects between Boston and Washington.

The Democratic president's remarks will be held at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Shops, where trains are maintained and repaired.

The White House says investments will help trains run faster, cut delays and create union jobs.

And the money comes from Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law, which is one of several legislative accomplishments he will tout during his reelection campaign.