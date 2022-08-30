Amtrak suspends 2 trains between Pontiac & Chicago due to lack of manpower, equipment

(WXYZ) — Amtrak said two trains that usually run between metro Detroit and Chicago have been temporarily suspended.

According to Amtrak, wolverine Trains 350 and 355 will be suspended between Aug. 29 and Sept. 16 due to a lack of manpower and available train equipment.

The trains normally operate between Chicago and Pontiac, and will have no alternate transportation provided.

According to Amtrak, Trains 351, 352, 353 and 354 will operate normally between the two cities.

Also, Blue Water Trains 364 and 365 will operate normally and also serve Wolverine stations in Southwest Michigan. The Blue Water trains run between Port Huron and Chicago.

Amtrak said those with questions can call or text 800-USA-RAIL (800-872-7245) and that updated schedules are on their website.