Analyst: Expect 'noticeable' jump in gas prices in Michigan as early as Tuesday

(WXYZ) — GasBuddy said Michiganders and others in the Midwest should expect a "noticeable" jump in gas prices as early as Tuesday.

According to GasBuddy Analyst Patrick De Haan, the jump could be as much as 20-40 cents per gallon, and could hit Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and areas of Illinois, West Virginia and potentially Florida.

Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan set another record high after an increase over Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices are up 12 cents from a week ago in metro Detroit to an average of $4.71 per gallon. That's $1.63 more than this time last year.

In Michigan, AAA reports that gas prices are up three cents to an average of $4.60 per gallon. That's 58 cents higher than this time last month and about $1.55 more than this time last year.

"These 'price cycles can start late morning or early afternoon as fuel pricing analysts at major chains look at awful margin data and rising wholesale prices. Then by late morning/early afternoon start raising their prices systemwide," De Haan tweeted out.