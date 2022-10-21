Anchor Dave LewAllen joins Brighton High School’s new Alumni Wall of Fame

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News anchor Dave LewAllen is among the first three distinguished graduates of Brighton High School to be a part of its new Alumni Wall of Fame.

The inductees, along with friends, family and the community, were at the high school Thursday night for the ceremony.

“It’s great to be here. It is also very humbling to be here to be recognized in this way,” LewAllen said. “That the three of us, Kate and Drew, would be recognized in this way with this first honor is just off the charts, super. And I’m just appreciative of that.”

LewAllen has been at Broadcast House for 35 years, but his work in front of the camera as a sports anchor and news anchor and as a sports hero at Brighton High School gave him the honor of becoming one of the first three spots reserved.

“At the same time Dave was playing three sports, he was also editor and chief of the yearbook. I don’t know how he found time to do all this, but he did,” Mark Carrow said.

He joins sports star Drew Henson and former Brighton Mayor Kate Lawrence as the first three recipients.

LewAllen is not only an Emmy-winning anchor and reporter. He's closely involved with several charities including serving as president of the Board of Directors for The Rainbow Connection.

LewAllen's family was on hand to celebrate with him as he received the impressive recognition. His sister says the honor is well deserved.

“Just pride — we're just so proud of him. He's a really, really good guy. He’s a great brother, he’s a great father, he’s a great husband,” she said.

LewAllen's Channel 7 family could not agree more and congratulate him on the well-deserved honor.