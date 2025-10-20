Andiamo Italian Chophouse to be anchor restaurant at Detroit's JW Marriot hotel

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Andiamo Italian Chophouse will be the anchor restaurant inside the new JW Marriott Detroit Water Square when it opens in 2027.

Officials announced Monday that the chophouse will be the latest from Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, with others in Las Vegas, Clinton Township and Fenton.

According to officials, the restaurant will seat around 200 people indoors with additional outdoor seating along the Detroit Riverwalk.

It's currently in the development stage as they work with architects and designers on what the restaurant will look like.

Located on the former site of Joe Louis Arena, the five-star JW Marriott is set to open its doors in January 2027 with 600 guest rooms across 25 stories, plus five podium levels that will include restaurants, bars, ballrooms, a spa, fitness center, meeting space and more.

The hotel will also be connected to Huntington Place by a pedestrian skybridge, and have connection through the renamed Water Square Detroit People Mover Station.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andiamo Italian Chophouse at Water Square as the first announced restaurant at Water Square,” said Danny Samson, chief development officer at Sterling Group. “Their presence reinforces our commitment to making this district not only an economic catalyst for downtown Detroit, but also a place where people will come together for exceptional experiences. With The Residences at Water Square already open, and the JW Marriott Detroit Water Square soon to follow, this is truly becoming a one-of-a-kind neighborhood on the riverwalk.”