Animal sanctuary owner sentenced to 6 months in jail, restitution for cruelty to pigs, llamas, goats

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 52-year-old woman who operated what was supposed to be an animal rescue and sanctuary is now sitting in the Livingston County Jail as part of her sentence after being convicted of animal abandonment and cruelty.

Melissa Borden of The Devoted Barn was found guilty by a jury for the poor treatment of animals that included pigs, llamas, goats and sheep that were found by investigators on vacant land in Tyrone Township. Despite Borden's attempts to defend the care she provided, investigators documented horrific living conditions for the animals.

Owner of animal sanctuary sentenced to 6 months in jail, restitution for cruelty

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Borden to six months in jail followed by five years of probation. During her probation period, she cannot have any contact with animals, including her own pets.

After she's released from jail, Borden will be required to wear an electronic tether. She is also prohibited from trying to raise money for legal fees or charity on social media, something she has done for years.

Borden must pay $102,000 in restitution as part of her sentence.

Animal welfare advocates react

Many animal welfare advocates say they are pleased to see Borden finally held accountable for her treatment of animals, but they emphasize the fight for voiceless animals continues.

"We're just really hopeful that this will put an end to how she operates," Anna Peterson said. "But the reality is we're not done. She still has dogs in Genesee County that are warehoused in a kennel there. And we have to see what, if anything, this crime, conviction and sentencing will do for those animals."



January 2024 coverage: Investigation underway after 64 animals are seized from sanctuary director who kept them on vacant land

Farm animal fiasco

Peterson spent time volunteering at The Devoted Barn years ago when they were located in Newport in Monroe County. And she's one of a number of former volunteers and others who began speaking out about the poor conditions and mistreatment that were being witnessed while the animals were under Borden's care.

Additional charges pending

Borden still faces another felony charge of animals abandoning and cruelty in Livingston County. That trial is scheduled to begin in March.

Her defense attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

