Ann Arbor Art Fair and Belle Isle Art Fair nominated for USA Today's Best Art Festival

(WXYZ) — USA Today is once again asking their readers for their choice of the Best Art Festival in the country and two Michigan events are in the competition for 2026 Reader's Choice.

According to USA TODAY:

Art festivals are a great way to discover new artists, enjoy live performances, and immerse yourself in creative works. Millions of people attend art festivals across the U.S. every year, with each event offering its own unique appeal. But which ones are the best?



To answer that question, an expert panel has nominated their top 20 picks. These festivals feature awe-inspiring works from emerging and established artists, offer engaging activities, and have a strong lineup of food and performances. Now, it's your turn to decide the winners by voting for the festival you think is the best.



Vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, March 2 at noon ET. The 10 winners will be revealed on Wednesday, March 11.

The two Detroit contenders are The Ann Arbor Art Fair and The Belle Isle Art Fair.

USA Today says about The Ann Arbor Art Fair:

Each year, the Ann Arbor Art Fair draws in around half a million attendees eager to see the works of nearly 1,000 artists in the largest juried art fair in the country. Support both new and established artists, view stunning original creations, and enjoy a number of free interactive cultural activities and performances spread across 30 city blocks.

And the newspaper says about The Belle Isle Art Fair:

Within the stunning natural beauty of Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan, the Belle Isle Art Fair celebrates creativity with an impressive lineup of fine artists and craftspeople. Visitors can explore a variety of artistic media, including ceramics, paintings, glasswork, and fiber art, while connecting directly with makers. The fair also features numerous interactive art activities and live demonstrations. While the focus is on visual arts, eclectic music performances and festive eats provide a welcoming atmosphere perfect for all ages.

The other contenders are:



You can vote for your favorite at USA TODAY's 10 Best website.