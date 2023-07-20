Watch Now
Ann Arbor Art Fair closes until after 5 p.m. due to severe weather

Ann Arbor Art Fair
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jul 20, 2023
(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Police say the Ann Arbor Art Fairs have closed until after 5 p.m. due to the risk of severe weather.

Storms are expected this afternoon. Storms have the potential to bring down large hail and trigger damaging wind. There is a possibility of a tornado, too.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Southeastern Michigan.

