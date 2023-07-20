Ann Arbor Art Fair closes until after 5 p.m. due to severe weather

(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Police say the Ann Arbor Art Fairs have closed until after 5 p.m. due to the risk of severe weather.
Storms are expected this afternoon. Storms have the potential to bring down large hail and trigger damaging wind. There is a possibility of a tornado, too.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Southeastern Michigan.
ART FAIR NOTICE: Due to the threat of severe weather, Ann Arbor Art Fairs ARE NOW CLOSED until after 5 p.m. today. Seek shelter. For weather information, visit National Weather Service https://t.co/loYmYPLG2T pic.twitter.com/Fs1V326WKB— Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) July 20, 2023