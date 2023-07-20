Ann Arbor Art Fair re-opens after heavy rain, hail swept through

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hail and heavy rain forced the first day of the Ann Arbor Art Fair to shut down temporarily, this afternoon. Rain came through at 3:30 p.m., followed by hail around 4:15 p.m.

The fair re-opened at 5 p.m. when the National Weather Service gave organizers the all-clear.

Roughly 300,000 people attend the three-day event every year, according to State Street District executive director Frances Todoro-Hargreaves.

She said weather factored heavily into planning for the fair, and it went as planned.

"It's always safety first," Todoro-Hargreaves told 7 Action News.

Jenna Hirt, who said she travels the world collecting materials to craft one-of-a-kind jewelry for her business, Tying Tribes, said she came expecting to tie up her tent.

“Yea, we all knew like as of yesterday that it was gonna be kinda crazy today maybe so it was totally expected. So we’re all very prepared for it," she explained.

When asked about her outlook for the remainder of the day, Hirt said, "I think it's good. It might get us a little (more) rain, but I don’t think anything like that hail. So, we’re about done with it. I’m hoping anyway. I’m setting back up.”

John Singleton, a craftsman from the Grand Rapids area said, "So, now this afternoon or this evening will be a guessing game (as to) how many people come back. You never really know. You know? I guess we'll wait and see, but I guess Friday and Saturday gotta be the best days anyway."