Ann Arbor Art Fair returning July 20-22 this year

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is returning to Downtown Ann Arbor this summer, festival organizers announced on Wednesday.

A kickoff event was held Wednesday to announce the event's dates for 2023. It will take place Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

The art fair is comprised of three independently juried nonprofit art fairs that run consecutively throughout Downtown Ann Arbor: The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

All three will span 30 blocks and consist of more than 1,000 artists showing off their work across different art mediums.

On top of that, there will be three stages of live music, international exhibits, art demonstrations, interactive art activities and more.

There will be a shuttle for fairgoers at Briarwood Mall and Huron High School for round-trip shuttles to the fair, and BMW vehicles will take people throughout the perimeter of the fair.

“Art is a wonderful part of the human experience,” said Karen Delhey, director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair. “And it’s with great love for the artists and the Ann Arbor community that we host the Ann Arbor Art Fair each year. Although it’s a lot of hard work bringing everything together, it is so rewarding to see artists and art lovers alike fill the streets of Ann Arbor each July.”

