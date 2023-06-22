Ann Arbor could be first city in Michigan to curb certain traffic stops

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an effort to combat racial disparities and profiling, the city of Ann Arbor is planning to set an example as the first city in Michigan to curb certain types of traffic stops.

The move comes after a research study by Eastern Michigan University, and numerous citizens who shared their experiences at a public meeting.

The new proposal could mean big changes for policing in Ann Arbor, and it starts with the types of violations to warrant traffic stops.

“I was pulled over in Ann Arbor and told it was because I had a hanging handicapped placard,” said Lisa Jackson, former chair of the Ann Arbor Independent Community Police Oversight Commission.

Jackson worked closely with city council, which recently voted 9-0 for an initial OK to the first driving equality ordinance in the state.

“African American male drivers are up to 500% more likely to be stopped than would be suggested by data,” Jackson said.

The proposal aims to restrict the ability of police to pull over drivers for minor offenses.

“We are trying to set an example about what policing could look like. This is a larger discussion at the county level, state level and nationally,” Councilwoman Cynthia Harrison said.

Under the proposal, a cracked windshield, tinted windows, loud exhaust, broken taillight, expired registration or plates and other non-safety-related issues would no longer be grounds for a stop. Police would still focus on speeding, reckless driving, and other more serious offenses.

“This frees up police to work on primary offenses,” Harrison said.

City records show traffic violations have been trending down the past 10 years. This proposal aims to further strengthen relations between police and the community.

“When you get pulled over, you have to wonder if I did something wrong or am I being profiled,” Jackson said.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is expected to formally respond later this week. A final vote on council is set for July 6.