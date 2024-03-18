Ann Arbor fire chief anticipates more emergency calls during Michigan football season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Fire Department is already preparing for Michigan football season.

The fire chief says he's concerned that there will be a dramatic increase in demand for emergency services.

The Big House is hosting eight games this fall, including Michigan State, Sothern California, Texas, and Oregon.

Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says typically, Ann Arbor fire responds to between 20 and 30 calls a day. But Kennedy says that number can spike to 100 calls on big game days like when the Spartans or Buckeyes are in town.

"Games are always an extreme stress on emergency services for the city. The noon games in September were always ones that we took a sigh of relief with. The USC and Texas game, there's no way those are going be noon games, so we're going to see the increase of emergency services calls dramatic," Kennedy said

Game times have not been announced yet. The chief is asking the city to purchase a second ambulance to help address the anticipated increase in demand.

Another factor is game day drinking. Michigan stadium could begin selling alcohol this season. The university is waiting to make that call based on alcohol sales at its basketball and hockey games.