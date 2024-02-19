Ann Arbor fire officials investigating Monday morning house fire, possible explosion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Fire Department was dispatched Monday morning at approximately 5:00 a.m. following reports of a fire and possible explosion at a home in the 700 block of S. 7th in Ann Arbor.

Now under investigation, Ann Arbor fire officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire and possible explosion that caused a debris field of about a quarter of a city block.

WXYZ Fire and possible explosion at a home in the 700 block of S. 7th in Ann Arbor.



By the time the fire department arrived on scene, Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said no one was inside of the home but suspects a propane tank used to heat the home may be the cause of the fire.

"The use of propane is kind of... what we're finding," Chief Kennedy said.

The lone occupant of the home was transported to a local hospital after sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

“The person had already self-extricated from the house,” Chief Kennedy said when confirming one person was inside the home at the time of the fire. “It is my understanding that he was either, entering or exiting the home at the time of the explosion.”

“It’s actually fortunate that more homes weren’t impacted,” he said.

