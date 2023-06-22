Watch Now
Ann Arbor police investigating after 56-year-old found dead in apartment

Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 12:32:58-04

(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are investigating after they found a 56-year-old man dead inside an apartment on Thursday morning.

Police say the Ann Arbor man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The apartment is located on Arbordale Road.

Police believe the incident was not random, but there have been no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6920.

