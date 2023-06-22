Ann Arbor police investigating after 56-year-old found dead in apartment

(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are investigating after they found a 56-year-old man dead inside an apartment on Thursday morning.

Police say the Ann Arbor man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The apartment is located on Arbordale Road.

Homicide Investigation



On 6/22/23 at approximately 4am, officers responded to an apartment at 1020 Arbordale Rd for a report of an unresponsive male found inside an apartment. When officers arrived, they discovered a 56yo Ann Arbor man deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. 1/ pic.twitter.com/0XxY0Yam61 — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) June 22, 2023

Police believe the incident was not random, but there have been no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6920.