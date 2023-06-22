Ann Arbor police investigating after 56-year-old found dead in apartment

(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are investigating after they found a 56-year-old man dead inside an apartment on Thursday morning.
Police say the Ann Arbor man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The apartment is located on Arbordale Road.
Homicide Investigation— Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) June 22, 2023
On 6/22/23 at approximately 4am, officers responded to an apartment at 1020 Arbordale Rd for a report of an unresponsive male found inside an apartment. When officers arrived, they discovered a 56yo Ann Arbor man deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. 1/ pic.twitter.com/0XxY0Yam61
Police believe the incident was not random, but there have been no arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6920.