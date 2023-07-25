Ann Arbor police investigating 'hate motivated vandalism' at 2 fraternity houses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students and university officials are speaking out after what Ann Arbor police are calling two incidents of "hate motivated vandalism."

They occurred at two off-campus fraternity houses between 5 p.m. on July 17 and 6 a.m. on July 18. The houses are empty for the summer, but police say unknown suspects showed up to paint homophobic and anti-Semitic messages.

“First reaction was like it has to be some kids like just, you know, playing around trying to gain attention. But I don't know the severity of the situation," University of Michigan alum Whitney Dye said. "I didn’t know it was homophobic comments.”

As a University of Michigan alum, Dye and her friends were saddened to learn someone targeted two off-campus fraternity houses, leaving messages of hate including a swastika and homophobic slurs.

"As a Black person among this community, it’s not surprising that somebody found the opportunity to make someone feel targeted and feel less than,” Dye said.

Police are investigating the vandalism, which occurred at a fraternity house on Oxford Road and another fraternity on Giddes Avenue. No cameras caught the act, and police are looking for witnesses or doorbell cameras that caught the act.

"Yeah that was pretty disturbing,” student Jason Lehto said. "I feel like it’s a symptom of the ongoing political polarization, rise of extremism in this country.”

Students were also alerted by a message from the University President Santa J Ono.

"We are aware of the recent vandalism that has been reported to Ann Arbor Police at two off-campus fraternity houses where University of Michigan students will be living in the fall. Both houses are vacant for the summer.



The university condemns these acts of vandalism, which included broken windows and spray-painted messages that are vile, homophobic and antisemitic.



These types of incidents are in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our campus community or in the broader Ann Arbor community."

“Being apart of the community, we're all encouraged to embrace all the different cultures and treat people how you want to be treated,” Dye said. “Those who thought that was OK, they’re (students) going to make it very clear that it’s not OK and they’re not accepting that."

In a Facebook post, police said "The Ann Arbor Police Department takes hate motivated crimes very seriously. Hate has no place in the City of Ann Arbor. Anyone with any further information can contact the AAPD tip line at 734.794.6939 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org."