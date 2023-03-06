Ann Arbor police release sketch of suspect in sex assault cases

(WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Police Department has released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with two February sex assaults.

Police say both incidents happened on February 26.

The first incident occurred around 4:25 p.m. when police say a 25-year-old woman was walking southbound on Nelson Court toward Maiden Lane when she reported someone in a 4-door sedan pulled up next to her, stopped and exited the vehicle. Police say the woman said the male suspect then groped her and pulled down his pants, exposing himself to her. The victim was able to run away.

That same day, a second incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when a 22-year-old woman told police she was walking to the bus stop by Lake Lila Drive and Plymouth Road when a man in a white or silver 4-door sedan drove past her, stopped, backed up, exited the car and tried to grab her.

Police say the woman told them the man groped her and tried to pull her toward his vehicle before the victim was able to break free.

The suspect in this case is being described as a man around 20 to 30 years old with brown curly hair and a full reddish-brown beard, around 5’ 7” with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920.