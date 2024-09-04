Ann Arbor police say there has been a series of hate incidents in the city

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police say they have been getting many reports of hate incidents over the past couple of weeks.

One of those acts happened at Gallup Park and it involved art installations.

“I think these are just people who want to be nasty and want to make a point,” said Nancy Margolis, executive director of Embracing Our Differences.

Margolis runs the nonprofit organization Embracing Our Differences, which is responsible for an art exhibit on display at Gallop Park.

“Embracing Our Differences is an art and education program all about diversity, race, sex, LGBTQ,” Margolis said.

Last week, the art work that was done by children and adults was vandalized. Phrases like “embrace the revolution” were written across the paintings.

“It’s so ironic because here are these banners talking about inclusion and difference and they’re trying to make people separated,” Margolis said.

The paintings that were defaced have since been restored by the original artists.

About a week after the art work vandalism incident, another act of hate happened in Ann Arbor.

Police say flyers were thrown on residents' lawns who live in the Arlington and Devonshire neighborhoods. At first glance, the flyer doesn’t look offensive but when residents opened it, it was filled with antisemitic rhetoric.

“It’s really shocking honestly because our neighbors, it's a really tight-knit neighborhood, I would say… it’s just really sad when that happens,” Ann Arbor resident Robin Birdsong said.

One of those fliers ended up at Birdsong’s house. Birdsong didn’t want to show her face on camera but says she has many Jewish neighbors so her husband picked up as many fliers as he could and threw them away.

“So that no one had to see or experience that,” Birdsong said.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and Police Chief Andre Anderson have both put out statements condemning these recent hate acts.

“It’s good to know that leaders in the community are speaking out against this because it’s absolutely unacceptable,” Birdsong said.

Ann Arbor police say if you have any information that will help them catch the people behind these acts, contact them at 734-794-6920.