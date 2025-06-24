Search ongoing for missing 82-year-old with Parkinson's disease in Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 82-year-old man with Parkinson's disease.

Police say Ralph Yang was last seen on June 23 around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Pin Oak Drive and White Oak Drive when he went for a walk and didn’t return home.

The search to find 82-year-old Ralph Yang remains ongoing. Community members interested in volunteering in the search effort should go to the Forsythe Middle School (1655 Newport Rd) parking lot at 1:30pm or 7:30pm on Wednesday, June 25.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved light blue shirt with white stripes and light blue pants.

He’s described as 5’6” and 140 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920.

