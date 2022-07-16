Ann Arbor police seeking man who robbed a Chase bank

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police seek the public’s help with identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.

Police say, the man went into the Chase Bank located at 1502 East Stadium Boulevard in Ann Arbor at approximately 9:41 a.m. this morning and demanded money from a bank employee while suggesting he was armed.

The suspect, a white male, was wearing a red and white button-up shirt, yellow baseball cap and a black surgical mask.

Ann Arbor Police Department

Police say, no weapons could be seen in surveillance footage.

Police say, the suspect fled the scene in a newer model silver sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

Ann Arbor Police Department

No one was injured during the incident.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the incident, please call Ann Arbor police at (734) 996-3199 or the Ann Arbor FBI Field Office at (734) 995-1310.