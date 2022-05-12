Ann Arbor high school student drowns after jumping off trestle bridge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Public Schools has released a statement after a high school student drowned Wednesday afternoon.

The district identified the student as Alex Walker, a 10th grader at Pioneer High School.

AAPS says the victim’s mother wanted the district to share that he died after jumping off the train trestle and into the Huron River at Bandemer Park while with friends who attend high schools in the district.

Ann Arbor Public Schools says Alex was first enrolled in the district as a fourth grader at Burns Park Elementary. He then went on to attend Tappan Middle School and Pioneer High School.

He was a member of the high school football and track teams and was known for his smile. He is the sibling of a Pioneer graduate and has another sibling who is a Tappan Middle School student.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department is reminding the community about the dangers of jumping off bridges and overpasses into the Huron River as there is hidden debris and unpredictable and strong currents.

Support is available to staff and students, the district said. To see Ann Arbor Public Schools’ full statement, visit its website.

