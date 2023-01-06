Ann Arbor Public Schools urging students, staff to mask up for return to class

(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Public Schools is urging students and staff to mask up as they return to class next week after the holiday break.

According to a letter to families from the AAPS superintendent, the request is to help reduce the risk of classroom and school exposures to illness.

Ann Arbor Public Schools is asking that families, students and staff wear a mask while indoors for the first two weeks of school, January 9 through January 20.

The district is also asking that students are kept home if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms, a fever, or vomiting/diarrhea. Families are also encouraged to report to the school if their child is diagnosed with COVID, RSV or influenza.

"Together, we can make this a healthy and strong start as we return to school to begin 2023," Jeanice K. Swift, PhD, wrote in a statement.

