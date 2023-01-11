Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:

Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue

E. Washington Street between State Street and Fletcher Street

Fletcher Street between Huron Street and E. Washington Street

Harris is traveling to Ann Arbor on Thursday for a conversation about the administration’s ongoing efforts “to combat the climate crisis.”

Additional details regarding Harris' trip were not known.

