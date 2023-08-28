Some Ann Arbor schools delay first day due to storm damages

Ann Arbor Public Schools will not be opening some schools to kids on Monday. The district was forced to close five buildings and delay the start of school because of damages caused by last week's storms.

Forsythe and Wines schools were hit the hardest, and the district said safely reopening those schools presents a greater challenge.

The cleanup is still underway and the power is still knocked out, according to the district. Other schools closed due to storm damage are Huron High School, Lakewood Elementary and Thurston Elementary.

There's a long list of steps that need to be taken before students head back.

Those include resetting building systems like the fire suppression system, clearing downed power lines and trees, and securing and replacing food for meal services.

In a press release, the district said, "The storm damage in the area around Forsythe and Wines is more significant than at other school locations, and safely reopening those schools presents a greater challenge. We commit to continuing to work diligently to bring these two schools back online as quickly as possible, and will share an update on their status later in the day on Monday."

We will stay on top of this story and bring you any new information that becomes available.

