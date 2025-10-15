Annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Eastern Market with 90+ Michigan breweries

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 16th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival is returning to Eastern Market on Oct. 25, bringing together beer enthusiasts and the state's best breweries.

Taking place at historic Eastern Market, the Detroit Fall Beer Festival is put on by the Michigan Brewers Guild and is one of the largest all-Michigan beer tastings in the state.

General admission for the festival takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with gates opening at 12 p.m. for a VIP hour for enthusiast members. Tickets are $60 in advance and $70 at the door, and get you a sample cup and 15 beer tokens for samples.

On top of live music, there will be food from Detroit-area restaurants. You can purchase tickets on the Michigan Brewers Guild website.

Below is a list of the 93 breweries that will be participating in the event. To see the beers they'll be offering, check out the program here.

