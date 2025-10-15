Annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Eastern Market with 90+ Michigan breweries

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 16th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival is returning to Eastern Market on Oct. 25, bringing together beer enthusiasts and the state's best breweries.
Taking place at historic Eastern Market, the Detroit Fall Beer Festival is put on by the Michigan Brewers Guild and is one of the largest all-Michigan beer tastings in the state.
General admission for the festival takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with gates opening at 12 p.m. for a VIP hour for enthusiast members. Tickets are $60 in advance and $70 at the door, and get you a sample cup and 15 beer tokens for samples.
On top of live music, there will be food from Detroit-area restaurants. You can purchase tickets on the Michigan Brewers Guild website.
Below is a list of the 93 breweries that will be participating in the event. To see the beers they'll be offering, check out the program here.
- Abberant Ales in Howell
- Arbor Brewing in Ypsilanti
- Archival Brewing in Belmont
- Arvon Brewing in Grand Rapids
- Atwater Brewing in Detroit
- Austin Brothers Beer in Alpena
- Baffin Brewing in St. Clair Shores
- Batch Brewing in Detroit
- Bell's Brewery in Kalamazoo
- Bier Distillery & Brewery in Comstock Park
- Big Buck Brewery in Gaylord
- Big Lake Brewing in Holland
- Black Fire Winery & Brewery in Tecumseh
- Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette
- Block Brewery in Howell
- Brew Detroit in Detroit
- Brewery Becker in Brighton
- Brewery Faisan in Detroit
- Brewery Outre in Kalamazoo
- Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits in Kentwood
- Brown Iron Brewhouse in Washington Township
- Bygeorge Brewing in Munising
- CJ's Brewing in Commerce Township
- Cadillac Straits Brewing in Madison Heights
- Cheyboygan Brewing in Cheyboygan
- Dark Horse Brewing in Marshall
- Dearborn Brewing in Dearborn
- Downey Brewing in Dearborn
- Drafting Table Brewing in Wixom
- Dragonmead Microbrewery in Warren
- Earthen Ales in Traverse City
- Farmington Brewing in Farmington
- Fenton Winery & Brewery in Fenton
- Fillmore 13 Brewery in Pontiac
- Flatiron Brewing in Manistique
- Florian East Lagers & Ales in Hamtramck
- Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids
- Four Keys Brewing in Blissfield
- Four Leaf Brewing in Clare
- Full Measure Brewing in Detroit
- Grand Armory Brewing in Grand Haven
- Great Baraboo Brewing in Clinton Township
- Great White Buffalo Brewing in Northville
- Griffin Claw Brewing Co. in Birmingham
- Grizzly Peak Brewing in Ann Arbor
- Hear Say Brewing in Ann Arbor
- Heights Brewing in Farmington
- Homegrown Brewing in Oxford
- Homes Brewery in Ann Arbor
- Ironbark Brewing in Jackson
- Kickstand Brewing in Commerce Township
- Kuhnhenn Brewing in Warren
- Lansing Brewing in Lansing
- Lily's Brewery & Seafood Grill in Royal Oak
- Looking Glass Brewing in DeWitt
- Ludington Bay Brewing in Ludington
- Manchester Brewing in Manchester
- Mothfire Brewing in Ann Arbor
- Motor City Brewing Works in Detroit
- New Holland Brewing in Holland
- Niles Brewing in Niles
- Old Nation Brewing in Williamston
- One Well Brewing in Kalamazoo
- Ore Dock Brewing in Marquette
- Pavlov's Brewing in Temperance
- Perrin Brewing in Comstock Park
- Pigeon Hill Brewing in Muskegon
- Pond Hill Farm in Harbor Springs
- River's Edge Brewing in Milford
- ROAK Brewing in Marshall
- Rochester Mills Beer in Rochester
- Rochester Mills Distribution in Warren
- Royal Oak Brewery in Royal Oak
- Rustic Leaf Brewing in Waterford
- Salt Springs Brewery in Saline
- Salty Mac Brewing in St. Ignace
- Saugatuck Brewing in Douglas
- Schaendorf Brewing in Allegan
- Schoolcraft Brewery in Livonia
- Sherwood Brewing in Shelby Township
- Short's Brewing in Bellaire
- Six Spoke Brewing in Detroit
- Someday Brewing in Grosse Pointe Woods
- Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen in Boyne City
- Supernatural Brewing in Livonia
- Tenacity Brewing in Flint/Detroit
- The Mitten Brewing in Grand Rapids
- Tombstone Brewery in Chesterfield Township
- Transient Artisan Ales in Bridgman
- Tri City Brewing in Bay City
- Unexpected Craft Brewing in Oak Park
- Urbanrest Brewing in Ferndale
- Ypsi Alehouse in Ypsilanti