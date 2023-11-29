Annual Holiday Market at Oakland County Farmer's Market kicks off Wednesday

The annual holiday market will open Wednesday afternoon at the Oakland County Farmer's Market in Waterford.

The Oakland County Farmers Market will host the Holiday Market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and feature one-of-a-kind handcrafted gifts, seasonal décor and more.

It gives shoppers the chance to connect with local artisans at the event and learn the stories behind their handcrafted gifts like jewelry, homemade soaps and lotions, food items, fresh wreaths and much more.

Also, there is fun for the whole family as there will be photos and visits with live reindeer and elves, s'mores, wagon rides, holiday music and a raffle.

“The Holiday Market is such a fun time to shop with us. From the aroma of the fresh greenery and freshly prepared treats to the glow of the multicolored lights and excitement in the air as children visit the live reindeer, this is a fun and festive atmosphere you can only find this time of the year here,” Oakland County Farmers Market Manager Brad Wethy said.

The Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through the end of December, then open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays starting in January. It's located at 2350 Pontiac Lake Rd. in Waterford.