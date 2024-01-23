Annual Paczki Run returns to Hamtramck on Feb. 10

The annual Paczki Run is returning to Hamtramck once again this year, taking place the weekend before Fat Tuesday.

The 5K run through Hamtramck will take place Saturday, Feb. 10 with the race kicking off at 10 a.m.

After the race, runners will get a paczek and a beer for those who are 21 and up, and there will also be a small shot of Detroit City Distillery's Paczki Day Vodka.

“We are so excited to be back for the Packzi Run this year. We always love the camaraderie that comes from running a race with friends and getting a paczek and a beer as a reward,” said Vittoria Katanski the director of Tour de Troit. “We know that it can be cold here in Michigan in February but that won’t stop us from running first, and then polkaing all day long!”

After the race, people can listen to Polka music and see Polka dancers.

Runners can also get discounts at different restaurants and shops in Hamtramck after the race.

After the race, polka music fills the air and dancers take over the running tent.

Registration is $55 at www.tour-de-troit.org.

