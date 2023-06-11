Another horse dies at Belmont Park, 2nd fatality in 24 hours after Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) — Another horse has died after racing at Belmont Park, a day after the Belmont Stakes.

Mashnee Girl suffered an injury in the first race on Sunday and fell near the quarter pole, forcing three other horses to alter course.

According to the Equibase chart notes, the 5-year-old mare was euthanized.

She was trained by Mark Hennig, whose Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury in a grass race on Saturday, one race after the Belmont Stakes was run.

That horse had to be euthanized. Four horses have died at Belmont Park this year.