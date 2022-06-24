Anti-gun package heads to House following Senate approval

A large package of anti-gun violence measures heads to the House Rules Committee Friday after passing in the U.S. Senate Thursday night.

Included in the bi-partisan package is a Safer Communities Act which is funding to support red flag laws, the closing of the so-called “boyfriend loophole,” more thorough background checks for people under 21, and additional funding for school safety and mental health resources.

15 republicans voted with all Democrats in the Senate to get this through. The final vote was 65 to 33.

If the bi-partisan Safer Communities Act passes the U.S. House and becomes law it will be the first major piece of gun reform legislation at the federal level in nearly 30 years.

Included in the package is $750 million to help states like Michigan, which don't have one, create Red Flag Laws so that police or other authorities can remove guns from people proven to be a danger to themselves or others.

It would also close the boyfriend loophole, which limits gun-buying for people convicted of domestic violence.

Those under 21 would undergo more thorough background checks to buy guns. And, co-written by Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, a bill to include additional mental health funding for every state.

She is asking for $1 billion for improved mental health access for kids and around $2 billion to expand mental health services in schools.

“If you consider yourself a support of the second amendment, you absolutely want to do something about Uvalde,” Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said. “You cannot be pro second amendment unless you care deeply about these issues.”

The legislation comes with a $13.2 billion price tag. It’s not exactly what Democrats wanted and earlier this week, House Republicans had encouraged members to vote against it. But most lawmakers see this as a big step forward.