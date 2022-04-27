Watch
Anti-Semitic incidents in Michigan up nearly 120% in 2021, ADL report finds

New threats to US Jewish centers
Michael Thomas
<p>UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - FEBRUARY 22: Signs are shown on display outside the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on February 22, 2017 in University City, Missouri. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence were on hand to speak to more than 300 volunteers cleaning up after recent vandalism at the cemetery. Since the beginning of the year, there has been a nationwide spike in incidents including bomb threats at Jewish community centers and reports of anti-semitic graffiti. (Photo Michael Thomas/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 8:43 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 20:43:15-04

(WXYZ) — Anti-Semitic incidents in Michigan more than doubled in 2021, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League, and the state ranked fifth for the most incidents in the country.

The Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents 2021 was released this week by the ADL and found that anti-Semitic incidents increased by 34% from 2020. There were 2,717 anti-Semitic incidents reported in the U.S.

In Michigan, the ADL counted 112 anti-Semitic incidents, tying it with Texas for the fifth-most. That's up nearly 120% from 51 incidents reported in 2020.

According to the report, a majority of the incidents were harassment, with 104 reported. There were also eight reports of anti-Semitic vandalism.

“When it comes to anti-Semitic activity in America, you cannot point to any single ideology or belief system, and in many cases, we simply don’t know the motivation,” ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in a statement.

New York reported the most incidents with 416, followed by New Jersey with 370, California with 367 and Florida with 190.

Below is the full report from the ADL.
ADL Audit of Anti-Semitic incidents by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

