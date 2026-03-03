LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — From our nation’s Capitol to our state Capitol, Lansing joined the dozens of cities across the country in what organizers called a coordinated day of action.

People rallied at the Michigan State Capitol against the outbreak of conflict between the U.S. And Iran.

Anti-war protesters rally at Michigan Capitol, support War Powers Resolution

The Answer Coalition and other partner organizations are demanding the U.S. halt the escalation of war with Iran.

“Millions of people will die if this is carried forward. It is a horror and an obscenity and it must be stopped as soon as possible," said Sam Burton, co-chair of the Greater Lansing Democratic Socialists of America.

They said they don’t want a repeat of past wars in the Middle East.

“The United States did not bring democracy to Afghanistan and Iraq," Burton said.

Hazel Hyslop with Greater Lansing Democratic Socialists of America said, “What was going through my mind is it’s happening once again, and this is the U.S. imperial war machine continuing to manufacture consent for war.”

The group is calling on congressional leaders to sign the War Powers Resolution, which would limit President Donald Trump's use of military force without congressional approval.

Reza Azimi, a Plymouth resident of Iranian descent, told 7 News Detroit, "They're extremely.. extreme joy basically at the end of the day in Iran for the death of the dictator."

He said he supports U.S. intervention and that many see what's happening as a bright light at the end of a very dark tunnel after nearly 50 years of oppression. At the same time, he’s concerned for his family living in harms way.

“War is devastating… more pain, more casualties, more beautiful lives lost and more destruction to our beautiful Iran," Azimi said.



Burton said, “I don’t begrudge anyone from disliking the government of Iran.”

However, more destruction is one point both dissenters and supporters can agree on — one seeing it as a means to an optimistic end and the other seeing it as dead end.

“The future of Iran must be made by the Iranian people and a basic precondition for that is the U.S. and Israel not violating their sovereignty and killing their people," Burton said.