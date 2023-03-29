Antique car tours of Detroit Riverfront to start on Opening Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Get ready for a unique Detroit Riverfront history tour by way of a 1929 Ford Model A Woody Station Wagon.

Antique Touring Company announced they are launching what they call “a hop-on-hop-off” tour of the Riverfront from Hart Plaza to Mt. Elliot Park.

The first tour is expected to be available following Opening Day when the Tigers take on the Red Sox on April 6. There will also be tours available for booking after the baseball games on April 8 and April 9.

According to a press release, the Riverfront Loop tour schedule will run with Tiger’s home games. The tours will reportedly operate before evening games and after early afternoon games.

“The Riverfront Loop was created to offer a touring option with lighter historical content and a more immersive local experience for guests,” said Antique Touring Company founder Lisa Stolarski in a press release.

To book a tour, call 313-333-5833 or visit www://antiquetouring.com/loop.