Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens celebrating local LGBTQ+ artists with new exhibition

Courtesy of Anton Art Center<br/>
Moss by Robbie Aaron
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:53:48-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Anton Art Center announced its participation in “Mighty Real/Queer Detroit: Queer Imagination,” an exhibition featuring established and emerging Detroit artists, and artists whose careers were shortened by HIV/AIDS.

The month-long exhibition, beginning June 1, is poised to become the largest exhibition of art by LGBTQ+ artists in metro Detroit offering a historical examination of the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community and its longtime allies.

"I have been creating as an artist since 2003, and never have I been able to exhibit with so many talented artists representing the LGBTQ community,” exhibiting artist Geno Harris said, “My pride is overflowing."

Mwanga Katika Giza By Geno Harris

"Mwanga Katika Giza" mixed media by Geno Harris

Showcased in 16 locations across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties, “Mighty Real/Queer Detroit: Queer Imagination,” will feature 16 exhibitions, 140 artists, and 600 artworks. Anton Art Center, the only Macomb County location, will display over 70 artworks by 30 artists, including a virtual photo album posted on the center’s Facebook page.

An opening reception and an artist talk event, hosted by Macomb County Pride, will be held on Saturday, June 4th, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Anton Art Center located at 125 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens.

For more information about the Anton Art Center, visit www.theartcenter.org or call 586-469-8666.

For more information on Mighty Real/Queer Detroit, visit www.mrqd.org.

