Anytime Fitness employee accused of putting recording phone in bathroom ceiling

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Van Buren Township Police say they are investigating after an employee at Anytime Fitness was accused of putting a recording phone camera in the ceiling tile of a bathroom.

The incident reportedly happened on February 13.

Police say someone at the gym found it and took it to the front desk. An off-duty officer who was working out at the time reportedly heard what was going on and confiscated the phone.

The employee then allegedly ran out of the facility and fled to his mother’s house in Ypsilanti before turning himself in later that evening.

We’re told he was processed and released.

Police say this is an active investigation.

The owner of that Anytime Fitness location says the employee was terminated immediately and that he had worked there for less than a month.