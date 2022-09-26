AP source: Funding bill includes more than $12B on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators have agreed to include more than $12 billion in Ukraine-related aid in a stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December.

The package will also provide disaster assistance, including for Jackson, Mississippi, where improvements are needed to the city's water treatment system.

Also in the package is money to help households afford winter heating and to assist Afghans in resettling in the U.S.

There's also a reauthorization of user fees that the Food and Drug Administration relies on to fund some of the most critical programs the agency undertakes.