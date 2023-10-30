UAW and General Motors reach tentative agreement, sources say

(WXYZ) — General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative contract agreement, according to two sources familiar with negotiations.

The announcement comes days after the union first reached an agreement with Ford Motor Company on Wednesday night and then Stellantis over the weekend.

UAW reaches tentative agreement with Stellantis

The deal with Ford came on day 40 of the strike, and it still has to be ratified by more than 57,000 UAW members for Ford. The same process will have to happen with Stellantis and General Motors.

The agreements would be set to run through April 30, 2028.

According to the UAW, the deal with Ford included a 25% pay raise over the life of the contract, the reinstatement of pre-2009 cost-of-living adjustments, retiree benefits, temp worker raise, wage progression and more.

The initial deadline for a new contract was 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. After the contract expired, workers walked out at three plants: GM Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint only.

Since the strike announcement, the Stand Up Strike expanded to 45,000 UAW workers across the country at some of the Big Three’s largest and most profitable plants.

Fain also said he would stop waiting until Fridays to announce new plant strikes, which came to fruition when he announced a strike at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant first, then back-to-back announcements of strikes at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly on Oct. 23 and GM’s Arlington Assembly on Oct. 24.

Throughout the negotiation process, UAW President Shawn Fain has called for the union to stand together, and the automakers said they proposed offers that they say stretch their limits.

When the UAW announced plans for negotiations, the union said wanted double-digit pay increases, the end of the tiered wage system, better healthcare, a 32-hour work week and more.

The UAW had well over $800 million in the strike fund at the beginning of the strike, and many workers we spoke with during negotiations said they were willing to fight for what they wanted.

The UAW also went on strike against GM in 2019 after failing to reach a tentative contract agreement. That strike lasted from Sept. 15 through Oct. 25 after an agreement was reached on Oct. 16 but ratified nine days later.

