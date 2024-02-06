Apartments on site of Joe Louis Arena hold grand opening; here's how much they cost

Detroit leaders were on hand Tuesday. for the opening of the new apartment building on the site of the now-demolished Joe Louis Arena.

According to the Sterling Group, The Residences at Water Square is a 25-story riverfront development that they say is the city's first all-glass residential high-rise building.

Residents are set to move in this month in the building, according to Sterling Group Chief Development Officer Danny Samson.

“This is a new standard for downtown and riverfront living in Detroit. Our goal was to create something that didn’t exist in this market until now. Every design choice we made, every amenity we added was about giving our residents a truly unique living experience," Samson said in a statement.

There are 496 units in the building ranging from studios to two-bedroom penthouses on the 25th floor. All feature 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, plus an all-season pool, outdoor sun deck, rooftop terrace, skylounges, fitness center and much more.

Officials say that retail locations are opening soon.

According to the website, the cheapest apartment available at the location is a 586-square-foot studio on the 10th floor, starting at $2,275 a month. They go up to $4,700 a month for a one-bedroom apartment on the 23rd floor.