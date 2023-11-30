Watch Now
News

Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial

Trump arrives at New York court for civil fraud trial
Seth Wenig / AP
Trump arrives at New York court for civil fraud trial
Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 11:22:32-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has reinstated a gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel after he disparaged a law clerk in his New York civil fraud trial.

The trial judge, Arthur Engoron, imposed the gag order Oct. 3 after Trump posted a derogatory comment about the judge's law clerk to social media.

The post included a baseless allegation about the clerk's personal life. It came the second day of the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning