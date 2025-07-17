Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Apple confirms Downtown Detroit store will open this year, Partridge Creek store closing

apple.jpeg
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File
apple.jpeg
Posted

(WXYZ) — Apple confirmed its much-anticipated store in Downtown Detroit will open later this year, but it is also closing another store in metro Detroit.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, Apple said the new retail location in Downtown Detroit will open in 2025, but the company will not continue its lease at Apple Partridge Creek.

There have been rumors for years about an Apple in Downtown Detroit, but there had been no confirmation. It's expected to be located along Woodward Ave., just north of the Shinola Hotel in a Bedrock-owned building.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit