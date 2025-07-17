Apple confirms Downtown Detroit store will open this year, Partridge Creek store closing

(WXYZ) — Apple confirmed its much-anticipated store in Downtown Detroit will open later this year, but it is also closing another store in metro Detroit.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, Apple said the new retail location in Downtown Detroit will open in 2025, but the company will not continue its lease at Apple Partridge Creek.

There have been rumors for years about an Apple in Downtown Detroit, but there had been no confirmation. It's expected to be located along Woodward Ave., just north of the Shinola Hotel in a Bedrock-owned building.