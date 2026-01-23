Applications open for 2026 Scripps Howard Fund, WXYZ Scholarship through MAB

(WXYZ) — The Scripps Howard Fund and WXYZ-TV Channel 7 are offering students at Michigan colleges, universities and trade schools to earn a scholarship with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Interested students may fill out the application at the MAB website here.

Application includes:



Resume

Two letters of recommendation

Student ID number

Up to a 500-word essay outlining career goals

This one-time, $1,000 scholarship is for students who are pursuing a career in broadcast media.

Online applications are due by Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. The winner will be notified at the end of February.