Applications open for 2026 Scripps Howard Fund, WXYZ Scholarship through MAB

(WXYZ) — The Scripps Howard Fund and WXYZ-TV Channel 7 are offering students at Michigan colleges, universities and trade schools to earn a scholarship with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.
Interested students may fill out the application at the MAB website here.
Application includes:
- Resume
- Two letters of recommendation
- Student ID number
- Up to a 500-word essay outlining career goals
This one-time, $1,000 scholarship is for students who are pursuing a career in broadcast media.
Online applications are due by Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. The winner will be notified at the end of February.