Applications open for Comerica Hatch Detroit with $100K prize

Applications are now open for the $100,000 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown.

The contest awards $100,000 to startups hoping to open a brick-and-mortar business in either Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park.

Entrepreneurs can submit their business plans on the Hatch Detroit website through Feb. 21, and the four-month contest will include two rounds of public voting. Those interested can sign up for information sessions on the website.

On top of funding to open the store, the winners will be support for accounting, legal, IT and public relations.

The first round of public voting will get the top 10, and the second will go to the top 4, and the public voting for the top 4 will take place live during the Hatch Off on April 26. That's where the top 4 present their business plan in front of a panel of judges and a live audience.

“This community contest helps bring the dream of an aspiring business owner closer to reality and serves as a vital resource for these budding entrepreneurs,” said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. “Hatch Detroit has left a lasting impact on Detroit’s economic revitalization by bolstering the entrepreneurial spirit, rewarding innovation and promoting small business development. Through our partnership with TechTown, we are proud to assist local entrepreneurs access the capital and technical assistance needed to take their small business to the next level and thrive.”

Some previous winners include La Feria in 2012, Sister Pie in 2014, Baobab Fare in 2017 and 27th Letter Books in 2019. Last year's winner was Ameneh Marhaba from afro-fusion pop-up Little Liberia.

Key dates are below:

Jan. 24: Submissions begin

Feb. 2 and Feb. 9: Information sessions

Feb. 21: Submission period ends

April 4: Top 10 announced

April 5: Top 10 voting begins

April 12: Top 10 voting ends

April 13: Top 4 announced

April 26: Winner announced at Hatch Off

