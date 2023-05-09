Applications open in June for new round of Comcast RISE grant packages

Applications for the latest round of Comcast RISE grants will open next month, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Comcast RISE grant packages will be awarded to 100 different businesses in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, with applications available between June 1-30, 2023.

The packages include a $5,000 monetary grant, consultation services, educational resources, creative production, media schedule and a technology makeover.

So far, Comcast said they have given out 13,000 grants to small businesses across the country.

The grant packages are also open to businesses in Baltimore, Memphis, Philadelphia and Portland, with each city having 100 businesses selected.

“For the third consecutive year, Comcast is investing in local small businesses with our Comcast RISE program,” said Kristee Cominiello, senior vice president for Comcast in Michigan. “Since 2021, Comcast has assisted more than 650 small businesses owned by people of color and women in Michigan. We will continue our efforts to positively impact the communities in which we operate and help an even broader range of small businesses, while continuing to focus on diversity, inclusion and community investment.”

RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment. It was crated in November 2020 to help businesses struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic.