Apply now for the WXYZ, Scripps Howard Fund & MAB $1,000 scholarship

(WXYZ) — If you are a college student currently studying for a career in a broadcast media-related field, WXYZ, in cooperation with the Scripps Howard Fund and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, is offering a scholarship.

This is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship for students who are pursuing a career in broadcast media.

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on journalism education, excellence in journalism and childhood literacy. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes.

Applications are open now, and you can visit the MAB website to apply.

Your application must include:



Resume

Two letters of recommendation

Student ID number

Up to a 500-word essay outlining your career goals

Completed information on the application page

All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. The winner will be notified by mid-February.