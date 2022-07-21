DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, people can attend the Arab & Chaldean Festival and Beacon Park's five-year anniversary celebration.
If you're looking for a musical performance, Anita Baker and Roger Waters will be at Little Caesars Arena, respectively.
Here's a list of seven things to do in metro Detroit this weekend:
Friday
- Ann Arbor Art Fair
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Downtown Ann Arbor
- More information: theannarborartfair.com
- Beacon Park 5th Anniversary Celebration
- Noon to 6 p.m.
- Beacon Park
- More information: facebook.com
- Anita Baker
- 8 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
- Friday Night Films: "Jungle Cruise"
- Gates open at 8 p.m.; movie starts at dusk
- New Center Park
- More information: newcenterpark.com
Saturday
- Ann Arbor Art Fair
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Downtown Ann Arbor
- More information: theannarborartfair.com
- Arab & Chaldean Festival
- Noon to midnight
- Hart Plaza
- More information: arabandchaldeanfestival.com
- Beacon Park 5th Anniversary Celebration
- Normal park hours
- Beacon Park
- More information: facebook.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins
- 6:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- Roger Waters
- 8 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Sunday
- Arab & Chaldean Festival
- Noon to midnight
- Hart Plaza
- More information: arabandchaldeanfestival.com
- Beacon Park 5th Anniversary Celebration
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Beacon Park
- More information: facebook.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins
- 1:40 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.