Watch Now
News

Arab & Chaldean Festival, Ann Arbor Art Fair, Anita Baker among weekend events

7 things to do in the D
Beacon Park.jpg
Downtown Detroit Partnership
family Fun Days at Beacon Park
Beacon Park.jpg
Posted at 11:42 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 23:42:57-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, people can attend the Arab & Chaldean Festival and Beacon Park's five-year anniversary celebration.

If you're looking for a musical performance, Anita Baker and Roger Waters will be at Little Caesars Arena, respectively.

Here's a list of seven things to do in metro Detroit this weekend:

Friday

  • Ann Arbor Art Fair
  • Beacon Park 5th Anniversary Celebration
  • Anita Baker
  • Friday Night Films: "Jungle Cruise"
    • Gates open at 8 p.m.; movie starts at dusk
    • New Center Park
    • More information: newcenterpark.com

Saturday

  • Ann Arbor Art Fair
  • Arab & Chaldean Festival
  • Beacon Park 5th Anniversary Celebration
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins
    • 6:10 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com
  • Roger Waters

Sunday

  • Arab & Chaldean Festival
  • Beacon Park 5th Anniversary Celebration
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins
    • 1:40 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website