Are you an adult experiencing first time seasonal allergy symptoms? Here's why

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many people think allergies only develop in childhood. But anyone at any age can suddenly start sniffling and sneezing due to seasonal allergies.

What does climate change have to do with adult-onset allergies?

The earth’s core temperature has increased and now the ground is thawing at an earlier rate. The warmer weather is waking up the trees earlier, so they start producing pollen sooner. Right now, pollen season is not only lasting about three weeks longer than 30 years ago, but we’re seeing about 20% more pollen in the air than before. And that could be because of the increase in carbon dioxide due to the combustion of fossil fuels. As those carbon dioxide levels increase, it triggers the trees to produce more pollen. And then we end up with a pollen storm on our hands.

In my opinion, it’s quite possible that more adults are developing seasonal allergies because their systems are being exposed longer to pollen and becoming overloaded.

Allergies happen when your body reacts to a harmless substance. But instead of seeing the substance as harmless, it sees it as a dangerous intruder. And it overreacts, releasing histamine. That’s a chemical that’s part of your defense system. And it leads to some not-so-fun symptoms like congestion, runny nose, postnasal drip, and itchy eyes and nose.

You can’t always tell if it's a cold, COVID, or allergy symptoms because they can overlap. But one particular sign that typically tells you that it’s allergies is itchiness. If your nose, eyes, and throat are itchy, then it’s not likely going to be a respiratory illness.

As for when to see an allergist, I would first reach out to your family doctor when you notice that symptoms are lasting longer than the average cold or respiratory illness. Especially if they’re making your life miserable. Allergies not only trigger those annoying symptoms I mentioned earlier, but they can also impact how well you sleep and your cognitive function. I have plenty of patients that complain to me about slower thinking and difficulty with attention. So if you think you’re developing adult-onset allergies, don’t diagnose yourself. Talk with your physician. They can provide care and also refer you to an allergist if testing is needed.