(WXYZ) — The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre has announced the start of its 2024 lineup for Jazzy Nights.

The amphitheatre is also offering 10 percent off tickets for the season this Black Friday through Saturday.

Check out the lineup below:

More shows are expected to be revealed at a later date.

Tickets go on sale November 24 at 10 a.m. at the Box Office and 11 a.m. online at TheAretha.com and Ticketmaster.