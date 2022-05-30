Watch
Argentina reports 2 cases of monkeypox

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 8:44 AM, May 30, 2022
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has reported two cases of the monkeypox virus in men who had recently arrived from Spain, marking the first time the presence of the virus has been confirmed in Latin America during this latest outbreak.

A man from the province of Buenos Aires who had traveled to Spain has monkeypox as does a resident of Spain who had arrived in Argentina earlier in the week, the health ministry confirmed.

Argentina now becomes the latest country to confirm cases of monkeypox as part of a global outbreak that has seen the rare virus sprout up in several countries that are not usually known to have outbreaks.

