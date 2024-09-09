Arizona man allegedly made copy of woman's hotel key, sexually assaulted her in Auburn Hills

An Arizona man who was in town for a work conference allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in an Auburn Hills hotel.

Joel Delavara, 36, from Yuma, Arizona, was arraigned on charges of first-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, second-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and first-degree Home Invasion last week.

Prosecutors say the incident happened on Aug. 14. Delavara allegedly made a copy of the victim's hotel room key, gained access to her room and sexually assaulted her before flying back to Arizona.

They say the victim reported the attack to law enforcement and charges were issued.

“The impact of rape on a victim and our community is immense,” stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “This case will be handled by my office’s Special Victims Unit, which is dedicated to prosecuting violent sex offenders and getting justice for victims. We will hold perpetrators fully accountable under the law.”

The suspect was given a $100,000 bond with a 10% provision, which was posted.