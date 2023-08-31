Armed bank robbery suspect arrested with 4-year-old in the car

A man suspected of robbing a Livonia bank at gunpoint earlier this week was arrested with a 4-year-old in his car, according to the FBI.

According to a criminal complaint, William Isaiah-Dvon Davis is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of use of firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

In the complaint, the feds say Livonia police responded to a bank robbery at Comerica Bank on 5 Mile Rd. around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Surveillance footage showed David entering the bank carrying a bag in his left hand and a gun in his right hand. The feds said after he entered the bank, Davis held up the gun, waived it in the air and pointed it at employees.

According to the complaint, Davis walked up to a teller and the teller gave him money from the drawer, then he walked to another employee and into the manager's office with the second victim leading the way at gunpoint.

Police say Davis was given more money from a teller, then walked back to the lobby and was seen taking more money from the tellers.

Then, the feds say a black Chevy Blazer was seen on surveillance camera leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police began investigating and saw a black Blazer driving into a parking lot shortly after the robbery, and then located that Blazer in the parking lot of a church on Farmington Rd.

Police approached and asked Davis why he was in the area, and he allegedly told them he was taking his 4-year-old son to the park.

Davis was detained and they began searching his car. Inside, the feds say they found the bag with money and a handgun in it. They also found gloves, a bank robbery note, black sunglasses, a black mask and the hoodie Davis was seen wearing on surveillance camera.

The feds also say Davis confessed to the Comerica Bank robbery in a written statement.