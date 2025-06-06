Armed man shot by police officer at Livonia business

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — An armed man was shot by a police officer at a Livonia business on Friday, officials said.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. inside a cellphone repair shop near Middlebelt and 5 Mile roads.

Armed suspect shot by Livonia police

Police said officers responded to the area after receiving a call that a "man was behaving erratically, while brandishing a gun." The officers found the man, and he pointing the gun at the officer.

The officer shot the 31-year-old man. He suffered multiple gun shot wounds and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The officer was not hurt.

“When the gunshots started, I started screaming. I dropped down in my car,” said Kimyatta Harper, who was sitting in a Taco Bell drive-thru across the street from the cellphone repair shop.

“I couldn’t wrap my mind around it. I was watching it unfold and my body and my mind were not communicating. The young lady who works at Taco Bell, she was like 'get out of the driveway.'”

Additional details about the shooting weren't immediately released.

7 News Detroit crews saw bullet holes in the front window of the cellphone repair shop and police at the business investigating.

Michigan State Police is investigating the incident.

